Avión de United con problemas en motor sobrevuela Liberia.
Un avión de la empresa United que despegó del aeropuerto Daniel Oduber en Liberia, con unas 172 personas a bordo, report{o problemas en uno de sus motores -el izquierdo- según confirmó Enio Cubillo, director de Aviación Civil. La aeronave iba en apariencia hacia Norteamérica, y cuando volaba por el territorio nicaragüense tuvo que devolverse.
“Efectivamente lo que tengo es un avión de United 737-800, que se está manteniendo en el espacio aéreo de Liberia, está quemando combustible para volver a aterrizar de manera segura”, informó Cubillo.
“En este momento se mantiene en holding para que queme suficiente combustible para que aterrize de manera segura“, agregó. Se desconocen las razones por las que se dio la emergencia.
Unidades de 8 comités presentes en el aeropuerto, Cruz Roja Costarricense y Bomberos de Aeropuerto se encuentraron a la espera de que el avión de la empresa United pueda realizar el aterrizaje en el aeropuerto en Llano Grande de Liberia.
Según información de las autoridades el avión realizó correctamente el aterrizaje de emergencia en el Aeropuerto Daniel Oduber por lo que la emergencia no pasó a más.
